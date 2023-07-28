Shakira Spotted Swimming With Rauw Alejandro Amid Jimmy Butler Rumors

Images have emerged appearing to show Shakira and her two children linking IP with Rauw Alejandro in Puerto Rico. The trio were seen swimming in a river on the island earlier this week. The pictures are notable given that Alejandro recently ended his three-year engagement to Spanish singer Rosalía. This has led fans to speculate as to whether this was more than just a friendly hangout. Shakira split from Gerard Piqué, her partner of ten years, last year.

Shakira has been linked to multiple people, including Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton, since her split from Piqué. However, the rumors that have gained the most traction were those surrounding Jimmy Butler. the pair were spotted at Novikov in London’s swanky Mayfair district. That was the most recent outing for the pair, who have been spotted several times since Shakira’s recent move to Miami with her children. It’s believed that the romance formed sometime after Shakira attended a Heat game in May. Butler was publicly in London to support young tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. Shakira was also spotted at the All-England Club.

Read More: Cardi B teases collab with Shakira

Has Shakira Moved On From Jimmy Butler?

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – JULY 20: Shakira receives an award during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 20, 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

There has been no confirmation that Shakira and Butler are no longer seeing each other. After the London date, a source shared details of the relationship with Us Weekly. “They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” the source alleged. Furthermore, the source noted that the 13-year age gap doesn’t bother Shakira “whatsoever.” Furthermore, it appears that Butler is a bright spot for the singer after something of a rough period in her life. “Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him.”

However, Shakira doesn’t seem one to play the field. It’s no secret that Piqué’s infidelity hurt the singer greatly. “This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview,” Shakira told Elle in September 2022. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. … It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it. And because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life.”

[via]