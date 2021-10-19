the closer
- Pop CultureJerrod Carmichael Says Chappelle Tarnished His Legacy Following Trans Controversy"Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans sh*t? It's an odd hill to die on," said the openly gay comedian. "It's just kind of played."By Erika Marie
- GramPatton Oswalt Issues Apology For NYE Picture With Dave ChappellePatton Oswalt says he and Dave Chappelle "100% disagree about transgender rights & representation."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle's High School Moves Forward With Renaming Its Theater After HimThe Duke Ellington School of the Arts has issued a statement that addresses its decision to rename its theater after Dave Chappelle.By Joshua Robinson
- TVDave Chappelle’s Rep Shares Statement Following Messy Q&A At Duke Ellington School Of The ArtsStudents weren’t pleased with many of the comedian’s responses to their criticism.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Defends Dave Chappelle: "A F*cking Loving, Good Guy"Hart also revealed whether or not Chappelle's "The Closer" controversy has changed his approach to comedy.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle's High School Cancels Fundraiser After Students Threaten Walkout: ReportThe school rescheduled the event, held in Chappelle's honor, for next year after students complained about the comedian's "Closer" Netflix special.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCaitlyn Jenner Defends Dave Chappelle: "Woke Cancel Culture Run Amok"She believes that the controversy has nothing to do with the LGBTQIA+ community.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Lays Out Terms For Discussion With LGBTQ+ Netflix EmployeesAfter rumors swirled that Chappelle wanted to speak with Neflix employees, the stand-up comedian laid out his terms for a discussion. By Taylor McCloud
- TVBill Maher On Dave Chappelle Drama: “Everyone Needs To Netflix & Chill The F*ck Out”Maher says that just because he’s Team Dave doesn’t mean he’s anti-trans.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Parties In London On Day Of Netflix WalkoutThe Chappelle/Netflix saga rages on. By Taylor McCloud
- TVNetflix‘s Ted Sarandos Says He “Screwed Up” His Response To Chappelle ControversySarandos seems to regret not showing more empathy to his employees ahead of their scheduled walkout today.By Hayley Hynes
- GramChanning Tatum Praises & Condemns Dave Chappelle In Post About HealingThe actor reshared a clip of the comedian that he said helped heal him, while also addressing Chappelle's recent controversy.By Erika Marie
- AnticsJoe Rogan Defends Dave Chappelle Amid “The Closer” ControversyRogan said that Chappelle isn’t “homophobic or transphobic.”By Hayley Hynes