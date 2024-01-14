Kid Cudi & Young Thug Are The "RAGER BOYZ" On "INSANO" Album Cut: Stream

Kid Cudi's long-awaited album INSANO is finally here, and there are lots of woozy bangers, psychedelic jams, and dreamy croons to take note of. Another killer part of this album are the featured guests, including Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, and more. However, perhaps none shine brighter than Young Thug on the track "RAGER BOYZ," as the two creatives show off ridiculous vocal chemistry and their ability to pair an instrumental so well with their vocal performances. It's a guitar-led, low-key, melodic, and subtle trap cut about hopelessness, chaos, and struggle in the world, one whose catchiness and atmosphere doesn't sully its message.

A big part of that is the news item on "RAGER BOYZ," as Thugger seemingly addressed his YSL RICO case on this verse. Of course, that's quite unlikely given how difficult it must've been to record a new verse from behind bars. In reality, it's probably just a coincidence that rings eerily true today as we await what else will happen in the turbulent and confusing court battle. Elsewhere, though, Kid Cudi also comes through with some despondent bars, although his perseverance to fight back against it is the main takeaway. Also, this may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of the song, but it's always great when a producer (Cudder, Anthony Kilhoffer, Dot Da Genius, THATS NOT IT, and Jean Baptiste, in this case) changes the timbre of certain drum patterns to switch up the beat.

Meanwhile, folks are still dissecting INSANO's content, lyrical references, and flow. Whether it's the sample of an old XXXTENTACION track or Rocky's apparent response to Drake's alleged disses against him and Rihanna, there's plenty to chew on here. But don't let "RAGER BOYZ" fall under that radar. If you haven't heard it or the album yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout bars below. Also, for more Kid Cudi news, Young Thug updates, and more great music releases around the clock, stick around on HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

I told the judge, "I'm probably the biggest off,"

I told the b***h she can't be charging me for Saint Laurent,

Yeah, I told my baby not to break the law,

I told my baby mama, "Careful", not to get involved

