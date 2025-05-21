Trauma Expert Testifies About Victims In Abusive Relationships During Diddy Trial 

According to psychologist Dawn Hughes, who took the stand in Diddy's trial, it's common for victims to stay in abusive relationships.

It's now the second week of Diddy's eagerly anticipated sex trafficking trial, and today, a clinical and forensic psychologist named Dawn Hughes took the stand. She was the 11th witness the court has heard from so far. Prosecutors are presenting her as an expert witness as she specializes in trauma and traumatic stress, per TMZ.

Hughes explained that it's common for victims to stay in abusive relationships, noting how there are several factors aside from physical violence that could make them feel trapped. She pointed out how victims of sexual abuse in particular often struggle to leave the relationship or get help. Hughes says the private nature of the abuse can make them feel ashamed, embarassed, and degraded, leading them to avoid discussing it altogether.

She went on to note how finances can also play a major role in a victim staying in an abusive relationship, as being financially dependent on a partner can make it harder to up and leave.

Diddy Trial Day 8
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hughes also discussed the concept of "trauma bonds," and how it's not unusual for it to take multiple attempts for a victim to finally leave their abuser for good.

She added that victims often turn to coping mechanisms like substance use, and that it's common for them to wait years to share their stories. Hughes even says that victims' memories can be fragmented from trauma, meaning they won't remember specific details of the abuse.

Her testimony comes after Cassie concluded hers on Friday (May 16). While on the stand, the songstress recalled some of the most disturbing instances of abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of the Bad Boy founder. She accuses him of sexual assault, physical violence, emotional abuse, and more.

