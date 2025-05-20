Diddy's former personal assistant, David James, recalled a concerning run-in with Suge Knight at Mel’s Diner in Los Angeles during his witness testimony in the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial on Tuesday. He explained that Diddy allegedly sent him and another man by the name D-Roc to pick up food in the early hours of the morning.

At the restaurant, they noticed the Death Row Records co-founder. “We pulled into the parking lot and D-Roc looks over and says, ‘That’s m------------ Suge Knight,’” James testified, according to ABC News. He claimed that D-Roc approached Knight and said, “It’s me, D-Roc, Biggie’s boy.” As they waited for their food, they noticed four black SUVs pull into the parking lot and allegedly saw someone pass Knight a gun. They decided to leave in a hurry.

When they got back to Diddy's home, James alleges he and Cassie were arguing. “Cassie looked very distressed. She was telling him not to go," he said. He further alleged that Diddy hopped in the car with three handguns on his lap and instructed James to take him back to the diner. “I was really struck by it. I realized for the first time being Mr. Combs’ assistant that my life was in danger,” James testified.

During cross-examination, Diddy's defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, asked why James obeyed. The assistant responded: “You have someone with three guns in close proximity, I didn’t think I had the option.”

Diddy Trial Day 7

Elsewhere during David James' testimony, he alleged that Diddy's security staffers told him to “stay in my lane,” when he began asking too many questions, according to CNN. He also recalled an alleged conversation with Cassie in which she claimed she "can’t get out" of her life with Diddy.