Aaron Rodgers Slyly Links LeBron James To Diddy Parties During Controversial Talk With Joe Rogan

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on prior to playing the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Aaron Rodgers made a number of controversial comments during a new interview on Joe Rogan's iconic podcast.

Aaron Rodgers appeared as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, last week, and made a cryptic diss towards LeBron James. As Rogan brought up the number of celebrities who have been friends with Diddy over the years, Rodgers alleged that James previously bragged about how much fun he's had at the Bad Boy mogul's parties. The accusation comes as Diddy is currently on trial in New York City for allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

As a clip of Rodgers' remark has been circulating on social media, plenty of fans have been coming to the Los Angeles Lakers' star's defense. "I mean the parties were massive. I don’t really see a problem with someone going to a party thousands attended in 1 night. There’s a difference between the main party and the exclusive after party freak offs. I doubt LeBron was involved in those," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "A lot of celebrities attended diddy parties…. Big difference if attended the freak offs! Rogers washed now he wannabe tmz."

Elsewhere during the interview, the former New York Jets quarterback made plenty of other controversial comments, as caught by Awful Announcing. At one point, he referenced vaccines causing “turbo-cancer." He even remarked: "I've heard some rumblings that there were some nanobot particles that were in the vaccine."

Diddy Trial

As for Diddy's criminal trial, it's been underway for two weeks now. Several high-profile witnesses have testified including Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more. While on the stand, Cassie alleged that Diddy raped and abused her during their relationship. She recalled the now-infamous "freak-offs," in which she allegedly participated in drug-fueled sex acts with male escorts at Diddy's direction.

Cassie also recalled Diddy's allegedly furious reaction to learning about her relationship with Kid Cudi. That led to Cudi testifying about an incident in which his car blew up in 2012, shortly after Cassie alleged that Diddy warned her it would happen.

