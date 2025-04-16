Diddy Requests Two-Month Delay To His Criminal Trial Following New Charges

NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy is facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering as his May 5th trial date rapidly approaches.

Diddy and his legal team are requesting a two month postponement of his upcoming criminal trial, according to court documents obtained by Billboard. In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian on Wednesday, they argued that they cannot “in good conscience” go to trial in May.

The request comes amid a series of last minute updates to the case. For starters, the prosecution hit Diddy with new charges in a superseding indictment, which he pleaded not guilty to on Monday. Additionally, the Bad Boy mogul's legal team added Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, to the case.

Diddy's attorneys, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, write in the letter that the two months will give them “the necessary time to prepare his defense." They also accuse the state of manufacturing the issue in the first place. “This is a problem that the government has created, yet it opposes our reasonable request," they continue.

Diddy's Trial Date
US-CRIME-ENTERTAINMENT-DIDDY-COURT
Sean "Diddy" Combs' children King Combs and twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs hold hands as they leave the federal court after Sean "Diddy" Combs' bail hearing on November 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

It's not the first time Agnifilo has suggested pushing back the trial date. During Monday's aforementioned hearing, he revealed to the judge that he is planning to seek a “very short” two-week adjournment, which has now apparently ballooned to multiple months. Subramanian didn't seem pleased by the idea. “We are a freight train moving toward trial,” the judge said at the time.

In their new letter, Agnifilo and Geragos point out that superseding indictments often lead to continuances. “We note that the court has broad authority to grant such continuances where the government seeks a superseding indictment which operates to prejudice a defendant,” they write. For now, Diddy's trial date remains as May 5.

Authorities first arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering back in September of last year. He's pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. While awaiting trial, he's resided at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

