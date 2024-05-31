Big Sean Hints At New Album, Fans Joke That Kendrick Lamar Will Drop At The Same Time

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: Rapper Big Sean performs prior to the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Sean didn't confirm much about his potential new album.

Big Sean fans may have a new album on the way soon. He hasn't dropped a new album since 2020's Detroit 2 but that long wait could be over soon. He pulled up in the Instagram comments of fellow Detroit rapper Eminem. Em announced his upcoming new album The Death Of Slim Shady earlier this year and just shared the project's lead single "Houdini." Sean was hyping the track up with comments like "Not gon lie, u went crazy" and a series of fire emojis. But his final comment is one one fans have honed in on as it hints at when his next album could drop.

"I'm dropping right after Marshall then. Takeover time," his final comment reads. Em hasn't announced a specific release date for The Death Of Slim Shady yet. There is a chance Sean knows something that the general public doesn't and is plotting his new album to drop after Em's. But it's more likely just a promise that he's been hard at work and a new project is coming soon. But as is often the case when rumors of new music spark around Big Sean somebody else's name came up, Kendrick Lamar. Check out what some fans had to say about Sean's newest album tease below.

Big Sean Album Teases Leads Fans To Bring Up Kendrick

Whenever news about Big Sean emerges, fans inevitably make jokes about Kendrick Lamar coming in to steal his thunder. It all goes back to the pair's collaboration "Control" where Lamar is notorious for having stolen the show. That was the case again earlier this year when Sean released his new single "Precision." The same weekend Kendrick once again stole the show with his verse on Futrue & Metro Boomin's "Like That." The song sparked the massive beef between Lamar and Drake that's become the biggest rap story of the year.

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar being the first thought on many fan's minds when Big Sean teases his new album? Are you looking forward to the release of his long-awaited new project later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

