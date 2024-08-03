Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's “Vultures 2” Release Takes Fans By Surprise

Better late than never.

After plenty of delays, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have finally unleashed their joint album, Vultures 2. The project was originally slated for release earlier this year, pushed back, then put on hold indefinitely. This week, a message on the official YZY website promised it would arrive on August 2, which came and went with no drop in sight. As expected, fans were disappointed, though the duo made it up to them early this morning.

Vultures 2 boasts various high-profile features from the likes of Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug, and more. Of course, Ye and Ty also enlist the help of Don Toliver, Kodak Black, and Playboi Carti on "FIELD TRIP," which has quickly become a fan favorite. So far, the release has social media users split.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Finally Unveil Vultures 2

While most are impressed with Vultures 2, many are disappointed. Some are even arguing that it doesn't live up to Vultures 1, though this is a pretty controversial take. Others are simply glad to have gotten something, as repeated delays had supporters feeling less hopeful than ever that the project would ever see the light of day.

Vultures 2 follows Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's first joint album, Vultures 1, which dropped in February of this year. Previously, it was announced that the LP would be followed by a third installment, Vultures 3. At the time of writing, a release date for that has yet to be announced.

Social Media Users React To Vultures 2 Surprise Release