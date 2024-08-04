Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Under Scrutiny Amid New “Vultures 2” Sample Issues

BYCaroline Fisher889 Views
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - March 2, 2020
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: Kanye West is seen on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)
The surprise-release of "Vultures 2" is making waves.

On Saturday, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign surprised fans with the release of their new album, Vultures 2. The project arrived after various delays, and so far, has elicited mixed reactions from fans. While many are enjoying the 16-track LP, others think it left a lot to be desired. Last night, a message on the Yeezy website confirmed that "updated songs will be published in real time." It's to be seen whether or not this will satisfy critics.

The music itself isn't the only thing about Vultures 2 sparking controversy, however. Geoff Barrow of Portishead took to X last night to accuse Ye and Ty of sampling his band's 2008 song “Machine Gun” without permission. “For f*ck’s sake,” the musician wrote alongside a clip of the song. “Not again 🤷🏼‍♂️.”

Geoff Barrow Of Portishead Calls Out Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign

News of Barrow's complaints arrives shortly after LA-born artist Swsh called the duo out for allegedly failing to clear a sample with them. "When people keep thanking you for clearing the sample for Kanye but you literally found out this morning lol," they wrote yesterday, clarifying that they had no idea their work would be used. Luckily, Swsh didn't appear too upset over the situation, though fans urged them to at least consider seeking financial compensation.

Similarly, Barrow's fans are encouraging him to take action, with some even suggesting he file a lawsuit against Ye. “Dude, you need to sue the f*cker,” one X user insists. “Jeezus, that’s not even sampling, they just used the entire song for a backing track for some sh*t karaoke. Zero creativity,” another writes. What do you think of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign getting called out once again for another allegedly uncleared Vultures 2 sample? How are you liking their new album so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

