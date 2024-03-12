Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Showcase Violent Imagery In CGI Music Video For "CARNIVAL"

Since VULTURES 1 by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign was beginning to be rolled out, we have received four sets of visuals. The first of which was revealed to us on Instagram for "TALKING" featuring Ye's oldest child, North West. Following that, two versions of "VULTURES," "Havoc Version" and "Juice Version," got unique imagery. Now, after going number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, "CARNIVAL" gets the music video treatment.

Of course, this cut features Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid, and they have helped turn this record into a fan favorite. Its wild chanting backup vocalists paired with the EDM/trap beat is certainly a unique mix of textures and sonics. But it has won fans over in a hurry, being out for just over a month now. Additionally, like most things Kanye does, this video is anything but orthodox.

Watch Music Video For "CARNIVAL"

It takes the single cover art and turns it into a scroller-esque set of violent and raging CGI imagery. You will catch a shot of the artwork for "CARNIVAL" near the 20 second mark. Clearly a lot of time and energy was put into this as all of the shots really emulate the vibe of the cut. The song has been an utter success for Kanye, making it his fifth number one track and his first in about 13 years. Additionally, Ty Dolla $ign can say this is number two, while Carti and Rich nabbed their first.

It takes the single cover art and turns it into a scroller-esque set of violent and raging CGI imagery. You will catch a shot of the artwork for "CARNIVAL" near the 20 second mark. Clearly a lot of time and energy was put into this as all of the shots really emulate the vibe of the cut. The song has been an utter success for Kanye, making it his fifth number one track and his first in about 13 years. Additionally, Ty Dolla $ign can say this is number two, while Carti and Rich nabbed their first.

