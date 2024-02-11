Justin Bieber Reportedly Spotted In Las Vegas, Fans Hope Usher Will Bring Him Out At The Super Bowl

Justin Bieber has reportedly been spotted in Las Vegas, reigniting hopes that he will be part of Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show later today. Many years ago, Bieber and Usher collabed on a remix of "Someone To Love" and with that collab, fans hope he will be headed to Allegiant Stadium in a few hours time. However, fans will now have to wait and see if their wish comes true.

Elsewhere, Usher revealed that his Super Bowl Halftime Show this Sunday will be 15 minutes long, as opposed to the standard 13 minutes usually allotted for the halftime show. "I can't explain why, but it's a funny thing that I was able to do and craft. That was a huge strategic thing that happened between me and my agency," Usher said of the extended runtime.

Read More: Alicia Keys Will Reportedly Join Usher For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Which Song Will Usher Open His Super Bowl Halftime Show With?

Which song will Usher open his Super Bowl Halftime Show with? That's the question on the lips of many fans as the countdown to tonight's game in Las Vegas begins. For many fans, including Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey, there is a strong belief that Usher will start things off with "Yeah!", which he has already confirmed will feature Lil Jon, Ludacris, and T-Pain. Meanwhile, another camp led by the Seahawks D.K. Metcalf, believes that Usher will open with some like "U Don't Have To Call". Furthermore, there are those, like the Ravens' Kyle Hamilton, who think "Burn" will be the first song on the setlist. However, some believe that he might start with "Confessions".

However, Usher is not the only big-name musician set to perform in Vegas. Reba McEntire will perform "The Star Spangled Banner", Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful", and Andra Day will close out with "Lift Every Voice And Sing" at tonight's game. Last year's game featured performances from Chris Stapleton, Babyface, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Usher's halftime show will look to outdo an electric (and pregnant) performance from Rihanna.

Read More: Usher Will Strap On Roller Skates For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

[via]