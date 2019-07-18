countersuit
- MusicLizzo's Accusers Call Her Planned Countersuit A "Scare Tactic"The former backup dancers' attorneys claim that Lizzo's team is "trying to suppress the truth."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Goes Off On 1501 Certified Ent. Over CountersuitMegan Thee Stallion is fed up with 1501.By Alexander Cole
- GossipRick Ross Countersues His Baby MamaRick Ross is suing Briana Camille for joint custody of their two children, also accusing her of dragging out their legal case.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKawhi Leonard Loses To Nike In "Klaw" Logo LawsuitKawhi Leonard sued Nike back in July for not letting him use his "Klaw" logo.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLizzo Hit With Countersuit Over "Truth Hurts" Writing CreditsLizzo has been countersued by three songwriters who claim that they've been denied proper songwriting credits for her hit song, "Truth Hurts."By Lynn S.
- SportsDwight Howard Claims Accuser Has Ghosted Him Over Lack Of EvidenceHoward wants the case thrown out.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Claims Rape Accuser Ruined His Career, Files CountersuitBrown says the original lawsuit was a revenge plot.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDaBaby Sues Promoter & Claims He Didn't Perform Over Lack Of SecurityDaBaby is taking a promoter to court who claims that the rapper bailed on a show.By Aron A.
- GossipCardi B's Loses Attempt To Dismiss Blogger's $1M Lawsuit Over Death ThreatsA judge has denied Cardi B's motion to dismiss the case.By Aron A.
- SportsDwight Howard Denies He Had Unprotected Sex At Transgender Parties: ReportThese rumors have haunted Howard over the last year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLaVar Ball Claps Back At Alan Foster Over Embezzlement AllegationsLaVar is at the center of a countersuit.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballKawhi Leonard & Nike's Klaw Logo Case Gets Tense Over Court Location: ReportKawhi Leonard filed a lawsuit against Nike over the Klaw lawsuit.By Aron A.
- GossipCardi B Demands Blogger's $1M Lawsuit Over Gang Threats To Be TossedCardi B also argues that calling Latasha K. a "h*e" or "dumb ass b*tch" is name-calling, not defamation.By Aron A.
- StreetwearA$AP Bari's Defamation Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accuser Dismissed: ReportAnother L in Bari's book.By Aron A.
- SportsKawhi Leonard Countersued By Nike Over "Klaw" Logo: ReportNike believes Kawhi Leonard's logo is their intellectual property.By Alexander Cole