Charlamagne The God Walks Back On Claim That Megan Thee Stallion Isn't An "Arena Artist"

2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 27: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network )

Someone gave them the receipts from Megan's new arena tour.

During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club Charlamagne and company were discussing Megan Thee Stallion. They talked about a recent freestyle she shared over a Gucci Mane song and discussed her upcoming Arena tour. That's when they made the claim that she might not be an "arena artist" saying that while she's high caliber she may not be there yet. Of course, fans hit back quickly. They pointed out that numerous shows on her arena tour have already sold out making her an arena artist basically by definition.

That's why its no surprise that the show walked back on their comments about Megan. In a recent segment they retracted the claims sharing the evidence that was presented to them. Included in their claim is the fact that Megan has already sold out more than a dozen arenas in her upcoming tour. They even list the numerous venues in major cities, even including Madison Square Garden, that have sold out. Check out the full clip of their updated statement following the newly researched evidence below.

Charlamagne Tha God Retracts Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Megan Thee Stallion has been promising big things for 2024. She's already dropped the single "HISS" where she took aim at numerous adversaries who have come for her in the past. Most notable was Nicki Minaj, whose response track "Big Foot" was massively panned by fans and critics alike. Megan followed that up by teaming up with GloRilla on the song "Wanna Be." The song landed on Glo's Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape and debuted at number 11 on the Hot 100. It's still lingering on the charts sitting at number 34 this week.

Just today Megan announced that the next single from her new album will drop later this week. What do you think of Charlamagne The God and his Breakfast Club cohosts correcting their comments about Megan Thee Stallion? Do you have tickets to any of the shows on Megan's upcoming arena tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

