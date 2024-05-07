Megan Thee Stallion Announces "BOA" Release Date, Unveils Limited Edition CDs

Megan Thee Stallion is only days away from embarking on her eagerly anticipated "Hot Girl Summer" tour, and to get fans even more hyped, she'll be dropping a brand new single. She first teased the track, titled "BOA," last week. She unveiled some fun video game-inspired artwork to accompany the project at the time, though fans were still uncertain whether it'd be a single or an album. Meg played into this at first but has since confirmed that it's only a single. She's also revealed exactly when listeners can expect to hear it, which is very soon.

"BOA" is scheduled to arrive on May 10, less than a week away from her first tour date in

Minneapolis. Fans surely have some listening to do, and luckily, Meg's also provided them with a fun way to do it. She's selling various limited edition "BOA" CDs, which are available for purchase now on her official website.

"BOA" Arrives May 10

Of course, this is far from the only thing fans have to look forward to. Meg is also gearing up to drop a new full-length album sometime soon. An official release date for the project has yet to be announced, but she has given supporters a few hints about what they can expect. “I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally," the Houston-born performer told Women's Health last month.

"I’m getting into a better space with making music that is still true to myself but also true to my message," she added. "I am very much a flower, but my flower has thorns." Are you looking forward to hearing Megan Thee Stallion's new single? What about her "Hot Girl Summer" tour? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

