Charlamagne Tha God Implies Drake Gave An Alleged “Green Light” For Folks To Attack Him

Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Charlamagne Tha God didn't outright name Drake in his accusations, but a line about the mystery artist "not being like us" ignited theories.

Charlamagne Tha God has never been the biggest Drizzy fan in the world, and Drake has a history of clapping back at his critics in the media. But thanks to the former's recent remarks on his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz and company, some fans think this history might be more extreme than they previously assumed.

As caught by AllHipHop, the media personality recalled an alleged incident from some years ago in which some security guards allegedly came up to him. Allegedly, they had gotten orders to "do it" to Charlamagne if they saw him, and the radio host seemed to imply that the 6ix God was behind this.

"Two of the biggest security guards I've ever seen in my life, they were doing security for G-Eazy," Charlamagne Tha God remarked (allegedly) about Drake. "If I'm lying, I'm flying. Them brothers came up to me and said, 'Hey, man, you know we had a green light on you for years? We were told, when we see you, just do it. Just do it. All bills will be paid.' I don't know what 'just do it' meant. They was like, 'Man, we were told that when we see you, for years, to let you have it. But no, we f**k with you,' blah blah blah, this and that.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

"They told me who it was from and everything," Charlamagne continued. "'He not like us, he not like us.' That's a fact. I ain't making none of that s**t up, alright? The only reason I won't say his name is because I don't want him to sue me. I don't remember what year it was. Oh, I’m not sitting there acting like a victim. No. If you got the means... I just thank God for always blessing me. That’s why I know every time I got jumped or punched in the face, I was supposed to."

While no explicit names emerged, Charlamagne Tha God spoke on Drake in various ways, albeit very subliminally. His mentions of the Kendrick Lamar track "Not Like Us" and the possibility of lawsuits alludes to Drake's defamation saga against UMG. Whether or not this was intentional, accidental, or misdirected, fans already came to their conclusions.

