Diddy's Sons King Combs & Quincy Brown Tease New Music Amid His Legal Issues

Things haven't looked good for Diddy over the past few months, but evidently, his children aren't letting that get them down. Last week, footage of the Bad Boy Records founder physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016 surfaced online, sparking outrage among social media users and peers. He's since apologized for his behavior, though it didn't do much to mitigate the damage already done to his reputation. Aside from that, Diddy's long list of lawsuits also grew this week, with a model suing the mogul for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2003.

Amid all of this, Diddy's family has kept a fairly low profile, though two of his sons hopped online yesterday to preview a new project they have on the way. The collaboration is between Diddy's biological son Christian "King" Combs, and his stepson Quincy Brown. At the time of writing, it does not yet have an official title or release date.

In a short snippet from the upcoming collab, King raps over a laid-back beat while Quincy comes through with some suave vocals. Unfortunately, the preview isn't going over so well on social media, with various users criticizing the duo for the song and their questionable timing. "Read the ROOM," one Instagram user writes in The Shade Room's comments section. "It’s going aluminum foil," another jokes.

This isn't King's first time receiving backlash for one of his songs, however. Earlier this month, he unleashed a diss track called "Pick A Side" on 50 Cent, which many thought left a lot to be desired. What do you think of Diddy's sons teasing a new collab amid their father's ongoing legal issues? Do you think this is bad timing on their part? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

