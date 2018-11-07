starboy
- SongsThe Weeknd's "Starboy" Turns Seven: Stream "Stargirl Interlude" Feat. Lana Del Rey To CelebrateThe 18-track LP also features Daft Punk, Future, and Kendrick Lamar.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentThe Weeknd's Biggest Hits: From "Losers" To "Blinding Lights"The Weeknd may be rebranding, so what are his biggest hits to date?By Zachary Roberts
- MixtapesThe Weeknd Drops "Starboy (Deluxe)"The deluxe edition of "Starboy" includes the Ariana Grande-assisted remix of "Die For You." By Aron A.
- SongsThe Weeknd Taps Ariana Grande For "Die For You" RemixAriana Grande joins The Weeknd for the "Die For You" remix. By Aron A.
- Music VideosThe Weeknd Unveils The "Die For You" Video On The Fifth Anniversary Of "Starboy"The Weeknd's triple-platinum album "Starboy" celebrates its five-year anniversary today, and to celebrate, the Canadian artist has reached into his vault and shared the sci-fi music video for "Die For You."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicWizkid Announces "Made In Lagos" TourWizkid's upcoming "Made In Lagos" tour for his recent album is set to kick off on September 10.By Yoni Yardeni
- NumbersThe Weeknd Hits Another Billion-Stream MilestoneThe XO artist has earned his second 1 billion-plus streams single on the streaming platform. By Madusa S.
- NumbersLil Uzi Vert Just Went Platinum With "Futsal Shuffle 2020"In just a little over two months, Lil Uzi Vert has gone platinum with the hit single "Futsal Shuffle 2020" ahead of his upcoming album "Eternal Atake."
By Keenan Higgins
- NewsThe Weeknd Cemented His Stardom On Kendrick Lamar-Assisted "Sidewalks"The Weeknd's "Starboy" album celebrates three years of life. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsWizKid Is Back With "Ghetto Love"WizKid returns with his latest single.By Aron A.
- MoviesThe Weeknd Debuts New Look On Toronto Film Festival Red CarpetHe was there supporting his film "Uncut Gems."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentStarboy: The Weeknd's Keys To SuccessAs "Chapter VI" edges ever closer, we examine the keys to The Weeknd's unimpeachable status in the modern music world. By Robert Blair
- MusicThe Weeknd Denies Stealing "Starboy" Beat From Somali-American SingerTake a listen and compare the tracks for yourself.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Weeknd Sued For Allegedly Ripping Off "A Lonely Night" From U.K. SongwritersAbel's got some copyright issues to deal with. By Chantilly Post
- NewsLil Keed Is "Going Crazy" On His New TrackLil Keed's new song is co-produced by Rok and Starboy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Sued For Allegedly Stealing "Starboy" Comic Book From WriterThe Weeknd faces a lawsuit from a writer claiming he lifted "Starboy" comic book.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd Catches Bra In Front Of Bella Hadid: "You're Gunna Get Me In Trouble"Abel's not trying to get in trouble at his hometown show. By Chantilly Post