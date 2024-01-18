Doja Cat's Brother Has Allegations Of Abuse Surface In Legal Filing

In a shocking turn of events, Doja Cat's family struggles have come to light as her mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, filed for a temporary restraining order against Doja's 30-year-old brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini. The legal documents, recently obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, paint a distressing picture of alleged physical and verbal abuse within the family. According to the filed documents, Doja's mother accuses Raman of physically and verbally abusing not only her but also his famous sister, Doja Cat. The claims include serious allegations such as Doja having her teeth knocked out by Raman, sustaining cuts and bruises, and experiencing property destruction and theft at the hands of her brother.

The legal filing goes on to detail instances of Raman's alleged verbal abuse towards Doja Cat, describing it as "very degrading and demeaning." Doja's mother asserts that Raman's behavior has left Doja feeling "unsafe and traumatized," shedding light on the emotional toll of the alleged abuse. Disturbingly, the legal documents also include allegations of physical abuse directed at Doja Cat's mother.

Doja Cat's Mom Filed Restraining Order

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Doja Cat performs onstage as part of The Scarlet Tour with Ice Spice opening at Barclays Center on November 29, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Moreover, according to the filing, Raman has purportedly physically abused and threatened Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer multiple times over the past year. With the most recent incident occurring earlier this month. In response to these serious accusations, the judge granted Doja's mother a court-ordered protection from Raman pending a hearing for a permanent restraining order. However, the same protection was not extended to Doja Cat herself. Instead, the judge advised the artist to file her own request for a restraining order if she wishes to pursue legal protection.

The unfolding situation within Doja Cat's family raises concerns about the well-being of the artist and her immediate family members. As the legal proceedings continue, the public awaits further developments. And hopes for a resolution that ensures the safety and security of everyone involved. The serious nature of the allegations emphasizes the importance of addressing issues of abuse within families. Shedding light on a sensitive yet critical aspect of personal and familial relationships.

