Doja Cat's Mother Granted Restraining Order Against Allegedly Abusive Son

One of the most traumatic personal dramas in Doja Cat's personal life seems to be resolved, at least for now. Dating back to last year there were reports going around that Doja's brother was physically abusive. One particular example of his abuse included an incident where he knocked one of Doja's teeth out and damaged some of her property. When approached by press and asked about the allegations, Doja's brother didn't give any comment at first. Ultimately he did though saying "I don't have a restraining order against me."

Despite what he claims, Doja Cat's brother now very much does have a restraining order against him. According to Radar Online, the judge has officially granted Doja's mom Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer a restraining order against her brother Raman Dalithando Dlamini. The first reports of a proposed restraining order first leaked online last month. Now just around a week later it's been granted. Raman failed to appear for the scheduled court date and the judge sides with Swayer's testimony as a result. The restraining order that was ultimately granted lasts for 5 years.

Over the weekend like many other big musical stars, Doja Cat was in attendance at the Grammys. Even on a night full of memorable moments and standout looks, Doja's outfit was turning heads. She went short hair with a sheer look that showed off a full display of tattoos alongside a glistening array of jewelry. The maximal look definitely left fans divided with some loving how bust it was and others dissatisfied with the entire concept.

What do you think of Doja Cat's mother being granted a five year restraining order against her brother? Let us know in the comment section below.

