farewell
- TVJoey Bada$$'s "Raising Kanan" Character Departs From The Show, Says Goodbye To CrewJoey Bada$$ had a great run. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake Pens Farewell Message To Toronto Before Tour"I hope I can make you proud once again," Drizzy wrote to the 6ix.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsSerena Williams Gives Emotional Farewell Speech: "These Are Happy Tears"The 23-time Grand Slam champion thanked her fans, family and friends in a teary farewell speech. By hnhh
- WrestlingThe Undertaker Delivers Emotional Farewell To The WWEThe Undertaker is a legend of the wrestling world.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaniel Cormier Pens Emotional Farewell To The UFCDaniel Cormier is calling it a career.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen & John Legend's Kids Bid Farewell To Their Mom's "Boobies"Chrissy Teigen recently got her breast implants removed, and her kids, Luna and Miles, each wrote her a card to say goodbye to her "boobies."By Lynn S.
- SportsJameis Winston Says Goodbye To Buccaneers Fans On Social MediaJameis Winston says his goodbyes to Tampa Bay fans after moving on from the Buccaneers in free agency.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture''Breaking Bad'' Actor Aaron Paul Honors His Late Castmate Robert Forster''I am heartbroken to hear the news...''By Aida C.
- SportsStephen A. Smith Says Carmelo Anthony Hasn't Earned Farewell TourMelo is currently looking for his next team.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCarmelo Anthony Deserves A Farewell Season, Says Damian LillardAnthony is still looking for an NBA opportunity.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChris Paul Breaks His Silence On Thunder Trade While Thanking HoustonPaul is thankful for his experience with the Rockets.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKristoff St. John Mourned By "Young & The Restless" Co-Stars In Emotional FarewellKristoff's character Neil Winters is being laid to rest this week on the show.By Alex Zidel
- SportsUFC 234: Israel Adesanya Beats Anderson Silva In Battle Of "Young Sputnik Vs Idol"UFC 234 was the scene of an important "Passing of the Guard" moment.By Devin Ch
- SportsKristaps Porzingis Advises Bitter Knicks' Fans To "Stay Woke"Porzingis shows compassion for Knicks' fans, who themselves have grown complacent and liable to misplaced anger.By Devin Ch
- SportsDwyane Wade On Whether He Deserves A 13th All-Star Nod: "I'm Not Picking Me"Dwyane Wade is still throwin' down yams during his farewell tour.By Devin Ch
- SportsDirk Nowitzki Gets "The Standing O" In Boston, While Chasing Kobe's RecordsThe Boston crowd bids Dirk Nowitzki adieu.By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Posts & Deletes Mac Miller Tribute, Says Farewell To 2018Ariana Grande bids adieu to 2018.By Alex Zidel
- Music03 Greedo's Team Shares "Greatest Hits" Playlist & Farewell Messages From Peers03 Greedo has the support of his peers.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosFifth Harmony Bid Farewell With Final Video "Don’t Say You Love Me”Fifth Harmony say good-bye, for now.By Chantilly Post