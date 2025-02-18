Lil Tjay Gets Removed From Madison Square Garden After Spitting On Security Guard's Face

BY Zachary Horvath 540 Views
2024 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Lil Tjay performs during the 10th Annual 2024 Rolling Loud Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)
Tjay has not been making smart moves as of late.

Lil Tjay is hearing it online following the surfacing of a video of him disrespecting a security guard. Per AllHipHop, the New York rapper and singer was in attendance for a boxing card recently at Madison Square Garden. While there with some friends, he was attempting to get pictures of himself. He leaned up against a guard rail and accidentally knocked a light off of it. One of the security guards moved Lil Tjay away from the railing and appeared to direction him away from the area. This is where things begin to escalate between both parties, as the MC's friends insisted that it was an accident.

It seems he was trying to celebrate a betting win as you can hear Lil Tjay shout at the guard, "I just hit my parlay bro, shut up." Then, in a separate video, the two men are face to face with one another. The "Calling My Phone" artist starts trying to intimidate the security guard by pointing in his face and stating, "I will f*ck you up." A friend or bystander tries to intervene and break up the skirmish. But while that's going on Lil Tjay appears to be plotting his next move.

Lil Tjay PlaqueBoyMax Beef

That winds up being him spitting on the security guard's face. That leads to more pushing and shoving between Tjay and the man and an attempt to land a blow on the guard. Thankfully, a second one working the event comes in and wrangles Lil Tjay up and escorts him out of MSG. This has led to a bevy of reactions on X, with folks dragging the rapper for his poor actions. "Lil tjay spitting on that man was uncalled for & very dirty of him," one user tweeted. "He literally be playing like he’s so tough & gangsta like that’s a cool thing," another adds.

Overall, this is just another bad look for the star. Recently, he was receiving similar backlash for the way he treated Twitch streamer PlaqueBoyMax. The latter was renting out an Airbnb for a stream and Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign also showed up. While they were there, the fellow New York natives were trying to smoke inside the property. However, PlaqueBoyMax had to ask them (nicely) a few times to stop as no smoking was allowed per the Airbnb host's rules. Tjay (and Fivio) took his requests as disrespectful and have been trying to clown him ever since. Tjay even made merch following the altercation, but people came to Max's defense instead.

[Via] [Via] [Via]

