December is officially upon us. If you weren’t feeling the Christmas spirit before, it’s likely starting to kick in now. Holiday music is practically impossible to avoid at this time of year. Thanks to a few of our favourite artists, though, it’s more pleasing to listen to than ever before.

This New Music Friday (December 2), IDK did his part to help celebrate the season by releasing his fan-favourite track, “Coal,” across DSPs. As Uproxx notes, it was previously released exclusively on Amazon and finds the artist reflecting on how he saw Christmas as a child.

“Go to sleep the 24th, wake up the 25th / Wipe the dust up out my eyes until I see the gifts,” he recalls. “Where they from? She said, ‘Santa’ / I said, ‘How come? I got bad grades, mommy.”

Aside from on “Coal,” we’ve got plenty of impressive new drops from IDK throughout 2022. At the end of October, he showed his stuff on “Monsieur Dior,” and in August fans heard a 2-track bundle called “W13 (Free Slime/Drive).”

Elsewhere in the music world, the 30-year-old teamed up with NGHTMRE for “Trials,” and he brought some of his most-loved songs to his NPR Tiny Desk concert back in May.

That same month, he shared his Kaytranada-produced album Simple., which has remained in rotation for many in the time since its debut.

Stream IDK’s “Coal” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, make sure to check back in with HNHH later this weekend to catch up on more new music releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hopefully the gift dries the tears, yes it did, indeed

Matter fact, a myth made me think a white man was the man

And the credit went to him instead of goin’ to my fam’

As I did a little dance in my blue pajama pants

[Via]