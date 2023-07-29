Drake Sings “Jumbotron S**t Poppin” With Fan, Finds 42H Bra While On Tour

The surprises from the “It’s All A Blur” tour from Drake and 21 S*vage keep on coming, although they’re not that surprising anymore. In fact, some parts of their trek became so common that the 6 God now keeps a record for the wildest- or rather biggest- things he sees. Moreover, during a recent tour stop, he discovered a 42H bra onstage. “Damn, what the f**k,” the Canadian superstar remarked. “Oh s**t, we might have a tour record here, whose is this?” Given that a fan who threw him a 36G bra got an offer from Playboy, maybe this is just straight-up entrepreneurship at this point.

Regardless, it’s one of many viral moments and antics that he and 21 are bringing to their tours. Sure, this particular example might be a bit creepy or strange to some, but that’s just Drizzy’s brand at this point: cheekiness. Furthermore, was anyone really that surprised when this started becoming a thing on a Drake tour, of all events? If anything, the fact that more phones haven’t hit him while performing is a surprise.

Drake Finds Tour Bra Record (So Far)

In addition, another great part of this tour has been seeing how fans connect with their favorite artists. It’s unclear whether this next moment is from the same show as the 42H bra, but it nonetheless popped off. While Drake performed his track “Jumbotron S**t Poppin,” he got excited when a fan rapped it back at him. To be fair, if your favorite artist sang to you and not at you, you would faint.

Drizzy Fan Getting His “Jumbotron S**t Poppin”

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old shook the Internet recently with his surprise feature on Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA. Whether he dissed Pharrell and Pusha T or took shots at Childish Gambino is pretty up in the air. Still, it just goes to show that every appearance from him is a scrutinized and over-analyzed event. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

