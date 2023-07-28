Lil Kim Becomes The Most Recent Celeb To Attend A Drake Show

Lil Kim showed up at one of Drake’s recent New York stops.

Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour hasn’t just been a major draw with fans. While arenas are absolutely packed every night, there are often some celebs in attendance. Occasionally they even team up on stage. Across the tour so far we’ve seen Lil Yachty, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Chance The Rapper, Jayson Tatum, and more popping up. During a recent stint of shows at Madison Square Garden it was a celeb fest as even more stars like Jaden Smith and French Montana showed up. Now, Lil Kim is joining the party.

Overnight Hollywood Unlocked shared some pictures of Drake and Lil Kim together after the show. Fans immediately rushed to compliment the legendary rapper’s stunning outfit and look. “I mean, Lil Kim is a freaking living legend! It’s the maturity for me!” one of the top comments reads. “Kimberly never been a hater,” reads another. Those pictures weren’t the only thing about Lil Kim’s trip to the concert that got attention. A video of her dancing in the crowd made its way to Foxy Brown, who Kim has long had beef with. She replied on her story saying “Nah not tha nosebleed seats I’m cryin,” in reference to where Kim was sitting during the show.

Foxy Brown Clowns Lil Kim’s Seat At Drake Show

In the comments of a post recapping Lil Kim and Foxy Brown’s back and forth, commentors overwhelmingly took Kim’s side. “Being the closest at a concert is not always best for a legend. That’s where the most fanned out people are so you wanna hide yourself to not distract from the show,” the top comment on the post reads. “Whole time that’s not even nosebleed If she wanted to be close to Drake she most definitely could,” concludes another. “Policing where somebody was sitting at a concert you weren’t at is insane,” reads one of the strongest condemnations.

What do you think of Lil Kim’s outfit and ongoing beef with Foxy Brown sparked by the Drake show? Let us know in the comment section below.

