Kanye West Shares A Look At His Serene Studio Layout In Saudi Arabia

One of the unsung heroes so to speak when it comes to making a great album is the environment you are in. The recording setup can make or break the vibe the artist is trying to go for on a track or project. A great deal of artists like to travel to multiple locations to record songs so that they can be in the right mindset when laying down their vocals and production. One of those artists who may take this more seriously than anyone, maybe in music history, is Kanye West.

It might be a key indicator of why his albums take so long to finally release. Ye's rollouts are always chaotic. But, who are we to doubt the creative genius? The man has given us so many classic albums. He is one of those musicians who is willing to try anything to bring out the best in himself. Whether you love him or hate him, you cannot deny the dedication that Kanye puts into each and every project he releases.

Read More: Foxy Brown & Claudia Jordan Criticize Looks & Call Out Career Flops In Feisty DM Altercation

Kanye West's Studio Setup Looks So Peaceful

Right now, he is working on multiple tapes. We were going to get a listening party for he and Ty Dolla $ign's collaboration tape in Italy. But, to not many's surprise, it fell through. However, it does sound like things are trending towards good things after the singer said the joint tape was coming soon and that he was recording for it in Saudi Arabia. Both of Kanye's projects, solo, and collab, are building up to something special, especially after some recent photos. The atmosphere that the Chicago legend has surrounded himself in looks so tranquil. Multiple tent-like huts are put up in a gorgeous desert in Saudi Arabia with rocky mountains all around the recording setup. This has the making of being some of Kanye's most calming and thought-provoking work he has ever created.

What are your initial thoughts on Kanye West's studio setup in Saudi Arabia? What kind of music are we going to be getting on this upcoming project? When do you think we will get his solo record, as well as his collaborative joint with Ty Dolla $ign? We would like to know what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kanye West, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Mia Khalifa’s OnlyFans & Army Comparison Is Raising Eyebrows