Kanye West Played His Album For J Prince In Saudi Arabia: “It’s Hot”

Kanye West, whether you love him or hate him, is still one of the most in-demand artists in the hip-hop genre. Fans are buzzing more than ever about him right now because of his recent announcements. Not too long ago, Ye revealed to the music world that he would be dropping two projects in the near future. One of them is going to be a solo project, while the other is a collaborative venture with Ty Dolla $ign. While we have gotten more updates on the latter, we finally have a new development with Ye's solo tape.

As we reported a few days ago, the Chicago rapper landed in Saudi Arabia for a big fight card. It featured the headliner of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight. Additionally, he was also seen looking as uninterested as ever with a fan. But, the biggest news of them all is that Kanye played his album for legendary music executive, J Prince.

J Prince Likes The Sound Of Kanye's Album

No Jumper's social media accounts shared this news and it sounds like the promoting guru loved what he heard. Prince was quoted, saying, "Nice listening to some of the new album with the homies in Saudi Arabia. It's hot. One of the most beautiful places I've ever been. Full of Respect, Structure, and Peace." Hopefully, this is a sign of more updates on the album. We are ready for it.

What are your initial thoughts on Kanye West playing the album for J Prince during his stay in Saudi Arabia? Do you think this means his solo project is coming soon? Are you more excited for the solo LP or the collaborative effort with Ty Dolla $ign? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kanye West, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

