Kanye West Stoically Posts Up With Smiling Fan In Saudi Arabia

Kanye West once again refused to smile for a fan selfie while in Saudi Arabia. The rapper agreed to take a picture with an unidentified VIP dressed in traditional garb. While the man is smiling happily, Kanye is neutral at best. Ye was in the Middle Eastern nation to attend the high-profile boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. He has spent the last few months living in Italy with his wife, Bianca Censori.

Fans were surprised to see West at the event, which led to some confusion over what the rapper was wearing. Eagle-eyed fans on social media spotted what appeared to be an old logo for the Premier League, England's top soccer league, on West's shirt. This led fans to speculate what black jersey with yellow stripes he was rocking. It appears that the most likely answer is a Liverpool goalkeeper's jersey from the early 2000s.

Kanye Watches Fury Escape With Win

Kanye was one of several celebrities who were in attendance for the showdown between champion boxer Tyson Fury and MMA veteran Francis Ngannou. Many experts believed that, given it was Ngannou's boxing debut, this would be an easy victory for Fury. However, that wasn't the case. Ngannou proved a valiant foe bell to bell, even knocking down Fury in the third round. Despite this, Fury's experience won out, with the British boxer edging his Cameroonian opponent on points in a split decision.

Fury was humble in victory, a rare occurrence from one of the world's best active fighters. "That definitely wasn't in the script. He's a very awkward man and he's a good puncher and I respect him a lot. He wasn't coming forward. He was standing back waiting for me. He's given me probably one of my toughest fights in the last 10 years. He's a good boxer, He's a lot better than I thought he'd be and he gave me a good fight. I would like to do it again down the line, and I'm sure Francis would like to do it as well." The fight should serve as a wakeup call for Fury, who has long complained about the lack of a competitive fight. He is next due in the ring later this year or early next year for a historic unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

