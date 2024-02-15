Tiny Shares T.I. Valentine's Day Post, Raunchy Video Makes It Slightly NSFW

Tiny Harris might be in a whole lot of family drama right now, but that didn't stop her from dedicating a sweet Valentine's Day post for her man T.I. on Instagram. In it, they both grab onto each other's... valuables in the video montage, which is a bit lewd for a typically romantic day, but who are we to tell them how to express their love? Regardless, this follows a lot of developments in their family life that caught a lot of folks' attention in the headlines, especially as it relates to her seemingly rocky relationship with their son King. Despite all this, it seems like they can still set all that aside to celebrate each other, and this time around, it's Tiny's turn to show Tip some love.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life @tip," Tiny wrote to T.I. on the social media platform, captioning the video edit. "Thank you for loving the way u do. U always make me feel like the most love & adored woman in the world & I love u so much for it. 23years strong. God just keeps on Blessing me & our union!!! #TipNTiny #RealLove couldn't cut @eclass1982 out cause she was too lit."

Tiny's Valentine's Day Post For T.I.

However, beyond their family life and relationship, T.I. might have to defend Tiny against some contemporary stars. For example, Ari Lennox recently called her out for criticizing her range in a 2022 interview during a recent Instagram Live session. "You can’t drag me and then, ‘Oh yeah!’" Lennox expressed. "I mean, just like Tiny. You can’t in one breath say, ‘Oh yeah, she’s amazing,’ but also say I don’t have range. These are back-handed compliments, so I will forever look at you like a shady pest. Yeah, that’s what she said. That really hurt my feelings."

Meanwhile, the couple is also dealing with some heavy lawsuits and accusations of sexual assault. Those cases remain open and hotly contested, and there's no telling how they will develop and play out in the near future. Hopefully they can resolve any internal conflict before handling these tough allegations. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tiny and T.I.

