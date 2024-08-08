TI’s Atlanta Arrest May Not Have Been A Case Of Mistaken Identity

A woman accuses TI of assault, stalking, and harassing her in court documents.

Earlier this month, TI's trip to an Atlanta airport took a bizarre turn, as he was mistaken for a man wanted for stalking and domestic violence. Reportedly, law enforcement responded to an active warrant from Baltimore for Clifford Harris, which is TI's government name. He was arrested and taken to Clayton County jail, though his attorney got him out within hours.

"This case highlights a concern that the State’s Attorney has raised previously and uncovers legislative changes that should be considered to ensure fair and appropriate use of the court commissioner’s office, including allowing input from our prosecutors before an arrest warrant is issued," a spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said of the debacle. "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the issuance of charges and the warrant in this case."

New Details Of TI's Arrest Revealed

T.I. performs onstage during the Scott Mills Intro Dinner to kick off the BET Awards 2024 Weekend at LAVO Hollywood on June 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Now, however, a new report by The Baltimore Banner suggests that this may not have been a case of mistaken identity after all. Aside from TI's full government name, the woman wrote his birth date in court documents, accusing him and his wife of harassment. “I was hit and beat up punched, stalked and harassed me on the dates I gave,” Crystal Gorham Gorham wrote. “I was threatened to be murdered by this individual.”