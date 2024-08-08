TI’s Atlanta Arrest May Not Have Been A Case Of Mistaken Identity

BYCaroline Fisher288 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Borderlands" Los Angeles Fan Event
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: T.I. attends the "Borderlands" Los Angeles Fan Event at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 06, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
A woman accuses TI of assault, stalking, and harassing her in court documents.

Earlier this month, TI's trip to an Atlanta airport took a bizarre turn, as he was mistaken for a man wanted for stalking and domestic violence. Reportedly, law enforcement responded to an active warrant from Baltimore for Clifford Harris, which is TI's government name. He was arrested and taken to Clayton County jail, though his attorney got him out within hours.

"This case highlights a concern that the State’s Attorney has raised previously and uncovers legislative changes that should be considered to ensure fair and appropriate use of the court commissioner’s office, including allowing input from our prosecutors before an arrest warrant is issued," a spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said of the debacle. "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the issuance of charges and the warrant in this case."

Read More: TI Arrested By Mistake At Atlanta Airport: Report

New Details Of TI's Arrest Revealed

T.I. performs onstage during the Scott Mills Intro Dinner to kick off the BET Awards 2024 Weekend at LAVO Hollywood on June 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Now, however, a new report by The Baltimore Banner suggests that this may not have been a case of mistaken identity after all. Aside from TI's full government name, the woman wrote his birth date in court documents, accusing him and his wife of harassment. “I was hit and beat up punched, stalked and harassed me on the dates I gave,” Crystal Gorham Gorham wrote. “I was threatened to be murdered by this individual.”

This isn't the only legal situation TI has been dealing with as of late, however. In July, he and his wife Tiny filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an anonymous woman. She accuses them of drugging and assaulting her. They deny the allegations, and argued that "the statute of limitations for such claims has long expired." What do you think of TI getting arrested earlier this month? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: TI & Tiny File Motion To Dismiss Sexual Assault & Battery Lawsuit

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...