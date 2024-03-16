T.I. Teases Modern Trap Rappers In Stand-Up Comedy Set

The Atlanta legend was just having fun and didn't actually mean any ill will towards those who stand on his shoulders.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Magic City: An American Fantasy Premiere Afterparty

T.I. wants to make it clear that he can be a funny guy too, and not just one of the pillars of trap music and Southern rap as a whole. Moreover, he recently appeared on BET's revived series Comic View, and one particular clip from his stand-up set is gaining a lot of traction on social media. The Atlanta legend is well-known for his perspectives on contemporary hip-hop happenings, such as Killer Mike's recent Grammys arrest. As such, it's no surprise that he has some comical and light takes on trap music today, ones that a lot of folks seem to have resonated with.

"Listen, the first generation of trap music, people like me, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, you know what I'm saying?" T.I. remarked during his time onstage. "We were rapping about things we had done, got away with, and moved on. You hear me? You listen to [this] new age trap music? Oh, they are talking about s**t they finna do tomorrow, you feel what I'm saying?" The crowd erupted with laughter during these comments, and it was very interesting to see what elements of today's hip-hop he finds funny.

T.I. Jokes About Today's Trap Rappers: Watch

Not only that, but this adds to T.I.'s recent comments on the younger generation of rap artists on Shaquille O'Neal's Big Podcast. "This generation reminds me of every other generation,” he expressed. “You got some people who are exceptionally dope, and some people who are just alright. You know what I mean? But it’s a lot more of it to choose from now. I feel that, actually, what they’ve done with music is equivalent to if they were to open up the doors of the arena and say, ‘Anybody think you can play basketball? Come on out the stands out here to the floor. Here you go, a jersey, man. Get in the game.'"

Elsewhere, the 43-year-old discussed the possibility of getting an ownership stake in a sports team one day. "So many of my contemporaries like Nelly, you know, he got a piece of Charlotte, and Usher’s got a piece of Cleveland,” he began. “You know, people be asking me, ‘Would I ever do it?’ And I don’t think I would, you know? Because I just can’t see me taking so much of my money, investing it in something, and I can’t do what the f**k I wanna do. I just can’t imagine that. I’m gonna put my money into something where I can dictate, and I can determine, the way it’s gonna go." For more news and updates on T.I., keep checking in with HNHH.

