YSL Woody Reveals He's A Big NBA YoungBoy Fan And Explains Why He's Relatable

YSL Woody drew a parallel between his legal struggles in the streets and YoungBoy's own obstacles in court.

YSL Woody is enjoying his freedoms these days from Young Thug and YSL's RICO trial, his testimony in which proved to be one of the most controversial aspects of the case as of late. Moreover, he recently sat down for an interview with The Danza Project, who asked about his remarks on having split personalities. Specifically, the host referred to YNW Melly's "Mixed Personalities" as a similar narrative to what Woody was saying, which is coincidentally and ironically another high-profile criminal case in rap music today. Then, the YSL affiliate said that his thoughts on the matter actually line up well with the reason why he listens to NBA YoungBoy so much.

"Trauma, man," YSL Woody's remarks began. "We have been through so much. That's why I listen to YoungBoy. When I listen to him, I hear the words, but I feel it. I be like, man, he younger than me. That boy needs help, they keep locking him up. That's the same thing that they were doing to me. So they feel like we're a threat, so they gon' lock us up. But when they lockin' us up, they're destroying us, they're making us worser.

YSL Woody Speaks On NBA YoungBoy

"Get him some help!" YSL Woody continued concerning NBA YoungBoy. "If y'all got him for some drugs, put him in a drug treatment program. Didn't he just tell his probation officer he wasn't going to stop smoking and drinking or whatever they told him? Why y'all gon' put him in jail? Y'all hear him in his songs. So now, when we got these traumas and we're dealing with it, and y'all releasing us back up out of here to the public, what y'all expect from us?

"Y'all locked this man in the house on house arrest for three, four years," YSL Woody concluded his thoughts on NBA YoungBoy and their diverging but similar paths when it comes to crime. "Y'all are showing the world that we don't have no constitutional rights. What else we could do? Because we're saying here, man, there's an ankle monitor on our legs, I'm in our probation house or whatever. They holding onto us."