YSL Woody Brushes Off Trolls Wishing He Was Dead After Alleged Affiliate Was Murdered

Woody's testimony in the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial has put a massive target on his back, but it seems like he's not breaking a sweat.

YSL Woody has been a very controversial part of the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial recently thanks to his testimony in the court. Moreover, this situation became all the more complicated when one of Woody's alleged affiliates was murdered in Atlanta, inspiring even more hate and trolling to come his way. However, he seems unbothered by it all, reposting a video of someone dancing amid a fake crowd and dollar bills with the caption "Me [video of someone dancing ], Them: I can't wait till he [skull emoji]," plus some crying-laughing emojis. Overall, it seems like no amount of online animosity can change Woody's mood, but some court developments definitely might.

Sadly, this Internet practice also translated in the real world recently, as YSL Woody recently chastised fans for recording him in public. "Stop recording me when yall see me out don't run up on me (for yall safety and mines) this internet is a joke im not a friendly person. And i don't hesitate and for the police I ain't hiding," he wrote to his Instagram Story. Apparently, Woody's fame already transcended past the courtroom, and he now has to deal with a higher public profile than ever.

YSL Woody Laughs At People Sending Him Death Threats

Meanwhile, other folks looking at this whole case like 1090 Jake are theorizing on why Young Thug might not have paid for YSL Woody's lawyer. Of course, a big part of this argument on Jake's behalf is that Thugger might not want to help someone who cooperated with law enforcement authorities. Another proposition, though, is that Thug is unable to assist Woody monetarily due to terms set out for codefendants and trial participants. In either case, many believe that this case progressed in quite the chaotic way, and that a significant overhaul is necessary.