- MusicCoolio Had Three Bags Of Drugs With Him When He PassedThe coroner's report disputes initial claims that no drugs were found on the scene of his tragic loss.
- PoliticsJoe Biden Administration Denies Laughing At Fentanyl Victims' Mother, Twitter Reacts"People have been saying horrible things that my sons killed themselves to get away from me," Rebecca Kiessling said of the President's recent comments. "And now the president mocks the death of my sons."
- SportsJaylon Ferguson Cause Of Death Revealed As Accidental Overdose: ReportThe rising Baltimore Ravens star was found unresponsive last week.
- Crime4 Alleged Drug Dealers Charged In Connection To Michael K. Williams' Death: ReportThe U.S. Attorney's office issued a statement about the arrests, naming the suspects while alleging they sold heroin laced with fentanyl.
- Pop CultureComedian Fuquan Johnson & Two More Dead, Others In Critical Condition, After Overdose: ReportThe cause is said to be cocaine laced with fentanyl.
- Pop CultureFloyd Mayweather's Ex Josie Harris Cause Of Death RevealedFloyd Mayweather's ex and the mother to his children, Josie Harris, passed away back in March.
- Pop CultureGregory Boyce, Twilight Star, & GF's Cause Of Deaths Revealed As OverdoseGregory Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found dead in their Las Vegas condo last month.
- TV"The Flash" Child Actor Died Of Fentanyl Overdose, Mother RevealsChild Actor Logan Williams' mother reveals he died of a fentanyl overdose.
- Pop CultureJason Davis, Star Of "Recess," Cause Of Death Revealed As OverdoseJason Davis, star of Disney's hit show "Recess," recently passed away at the age of 35 and his cause of death has been shared by the medical examiner.
- MusicLexii Alijai's Cause Of Death Revealed As Accidental OverdoseShe was 21.
- CrimeMac Miller's Alleged Drug Supplier Ryan Reaves Claims ''Not Guilty''One of Mac Miller's suspects is in jail awaiting trial. Another is claiming innocence, but we do not yet know their fate.
- EntertainmentMan Who Found Bobbi Kristina Overdosed In Bathtub Died From Fentanyl OverdoseMax Lomas suffered from "fentanyl toxicity."
- MusicQuavo's Possible Lil Peep Sneak Diss On "Big Bro" Causes Fan OutrageLil Peep's close friends Fat Nick and Bexey have called out Quavo for his lyrics.
- SocietyNumber Of New Heroin Users Declines Due To Increase In OverdosesThe drug landscape is changing, but is it for the better?