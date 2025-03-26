Boosie Badazz Weighs Canceling "Boosie Bash" Amid Rampant Backlash For Promo Flyer Featuring Caleb Wilson

Boosie Badazz is considering taking his "Boosie Bash" event on the road going forward after Attorney General Liz Murrill threatened possible legal action over his use of the late Caleb Wilson on a promotional poster for the event. While Boosie says he intends to donate proceeds from the event to a scholarship in Wilson's honor, Murrill told WBRZ that the parents informed her they didn't realize their son's photo was going to be used on the flyer.

Boosie Badazz addressed the situation in a video rant on social media, admitting that it might be the last Boosie Bash in Louisiana. "I'm thinking of taking Boosie Bash on the road. I looked for some venues this morning," he said. "... I did this sh*t outta love. My business partner came to me and said, 'You know that kid just died. You wanna do something for that kid and his family?'"

Who Was Caleb Wilson?

Caleb Wilson was a 20-year-old junior at Southern University and A&M College who died while pledging a fraternity at the school in February. Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said Wilson died "as a direct result of a hazing incident where he was punched in the chest multiple times while pledging to Omega Psi Phi." Police have already made multiple arrests over the incident.

While speaking with WBRZ, Murrill labeled Boosie Badazz's use of Caleb Wilson's likeness "disgusting." "All of this apparently came together in a very short order, and I think the promoters saw an opportunity to promote the event on the backs of people who just suffered an unimaginable loss," Murrill said. "It is just disgusting, they owe the family an apology. If they wanted to do this, the first people they should have asked was the family. Nobody has made any effort to put money in the scholarship, Boosie hasn't even funded any of it."