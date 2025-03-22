Boosie Badazz Has Internet Crying Tears Of Joy & Laughter Over Emotional Moment With Old Teacher & Hilarious Weather Report

The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In Concert
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 15: Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on August 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Boosie Badazz was on set at a local news station to talk about his memorial scholarship in honor of a Southern University student who passed.

Boosie Badazz is bringing lots of positivity to the internet this weekend thanks to a handful of viral videos. Per The Shade Room, the Louisiana rapper was on a local news station to share that he was launching a scholarship in honor of late Southern University student, Caleb Wilson. He tragically passed away at just 20 years old after a hazing incident that went awry in a hurry. He was trying to get initiated into the Omega Psi Phi fraternity and part of that included taking punches to the chest. Those jabs sadly became fatal. He reportedly collapsed and had a seizure. Caleb McCray, along with two others apart of the fraternity were arrested.

Because of this unfathomable loss, Boosie Badazz wanted to give back in any way he could. "Caleb’s life was gone too soon," he said. "Me bringing this to Baton Rouge, I feel like I’m a part of it too… so, I just want to make it right," he added. At some point during his time at the news station, though, one of Boosie's teachers surprised him. The hitmaker couldn't help but immediately breakdown, sobbing into his hands.

Boosie Badazz Concert Shooting

She eventually walks up to him and starts to get emotional as well. "I know I'm gonna cry," she said. They then hugged for nearly a minute straight and overall, it's just a real sweet moment. "This is my baby. It’s so good to see you. I love you," she added. Boosie shared his thanks for her seeing him, writing on his Instagram, "SAW MY FAVORITE TEACHER TODAY N I CRIED LIKE A BABY. I love her so much always believed n me."

But the feel-good clips don't stop there. Boosie was then allowed to deliver the weather report later on during the broadcast. Folks have not been able to get enough of his happy attitude and comedic delivery on TV. "this man is hilarious idc 😂😂😂 put 'em on permanently😭" one user writes. "Boosie makes everything entertaining 😂😂😂" another adds. All of this couldn't have come at a better time for the rapper as he just endured a shooting at a recent concert in Akron, Ohio. It left a handful of people injured and Boosie escaped with no scrapes or bruises.

