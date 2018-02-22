teachers
- MusicKanye West's Response To Donda Academy Teachers' LawsuitThe Chicago creative denied their claims and demands the case's dismissal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFormer Donda Academy Teacher Says Kids Are Not Getting What They NeedA former teacher at Donda Academy says that students are being deprived of a proper education.By Cole Blake
- RandomJack Harlow's "What's Poppin" Remixed By Teachers In Amazing Viral VideoMrs. Williams and Mrs. Evans, two teachers at Monroe High School in Albany, Georgia, created their own version of Jack Harlow's hit single to get kids excited about going back to school.By Alex Zidel
- TVHBO’s "We Are The Dream" Trailer Will Bring You To TearsHBO's "We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical" documentary trailer will leave you in shambles. By Dominiq R.
- SocietyLGBTQ History Will Be Taught In Illinois Schools: ReportProgressive ideasBy Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyArizona Teacher Allegedly Has Sex With Sixth Grade Student & Exchanges Racy TextsThe 27-year-old teacher is being sued by the child's parents.By Erika Marie
- SocietyBlack & White Kindergartners Segregated In South Africa, Parents Ticked OffInstitutional racism lives on in NorthWest, South Africa.By Devin Ch
- MusicJacquees Is Still Close With High School Teachers After Time Spent In DetentionJacquees boasts his fine collection of bling. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West Has Major Plans For His Hometown Of ChicagoKanye West plans to teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago among other things.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyFlorida Teachers May Actually Be Allowed To Carry Guns In SchoolTrump's much-maligned notion is being seriously considered. By David Saric
- MusicVic Mensa Against Arming School Teachers, Says AR-15 Needs To Be BannedVic Mensa is totally against the teachers being armed in schools. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B: Donald Trump "Out His Mind" For Suggesting Teachers Have GunsCardi B is clearly not with Donald Trump's suggestion for improving school safety.By Chantilly Post