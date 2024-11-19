Andre 3000 Reveals He Has New Solo Music Coming In 2025

Three stacks is coming back.

Andre 3000 is on his own creative path. He was a wildly unpredictable presence within Outkast, but his solo career has been even harder to pin down. He's taken on unexpected collaborators, dropped wildly impressive guest verses, and made a hard left turn into instrumental jazz. Andre 3000 is a true original, and he continued to shock fans during a November 18 interview. He revealed that he has plans to drop new music in 2025. A mere two years after releasing his first solo album.

The revelation came about during Andre 3000's appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw. The legendary Outkast member sat down for an interview Wayno for Amazon Music. Several topics were hit upon, but it was the revelation of what Stacks had planned for the new calendar year that really turned heads. "What does an Andre 3000 vision board look like going into 2025," Wayno asked. Without missing a beat, Andre stated: "New music for sure… new ways to distribute and express… I just want to express more." He admitted he was reluctant to put too fine a point on what he had planned, but new music has been confirmed.

Andre 3000 Wants To "Express More" Musically

Andre 3000's output has increased drastically in the last few years. He not only shocked fans with an album, but he recently contributed a song to a compilation. The massive song "Something Is Happening and I may Not Fully Understand but I’m Happy to Stand for the Understanding" appeared on the Transa: Select album in October. While it largely followed the instrumental path laid out by his solo release, New Blue Moon, it also featured Andre on vocals. This marks the first instance of the artist's voice being on a song since he stepped back from rapping.