Metro Boomin & Future Reveal Chilling Artwork For "We Still Don't Trust You"

What a time to be alive if you are a hip-hop fan. 2024 has been quite the resurgent year for the genre and two artists who are contributing heavily to the revitalized excitement are Metro Boomin and Future. The trap icons reunited for a full body of work in late March with WE DON'T TRUST YOU. It was a hit for many, as there were many bangers, with "Like That" leading the way. However, the superstar tandem is not done yet. With We Still Don't Trust You dropping in two days, Metro and Future recently revealed the artwork, according to HipHopDX.

If you thought the WDTY cover was amazing, this one might be even better. This time around, the inseparable producer and rapper duo have opted for an even ominous black and white color scheme. In two of the quadrants, Metro and Future can be seen wearing black suits with white shirts underneath. Then, in the other pair, they are sporting all white with masks of some sort.

This Metro & Future Album Cover Is Too Fire

Metro Boomin fittingly captioned the post on Instagram, "WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU

THE ALBUM OUT THIS FRIDAY DROP SOME 🔥🔥🔥 IF YOU READY." It is safe to say that the community is definitely eager to get this project on their hands, especially with the consensus that this is poised to supersede its predecessor. Like before, we do not have much to go off of sonically speaking, outside of the fact that we will receive another Weeknd feature. But we are so amped for what should be another thrilling listening experience on April 12 at midnight.

What are your thoughts on the artwork for We Still Don't Trust You by Metro Boomin and Future? Do you see this album doing better overall than WE DON'T TRUST YOU, why or why not? Who would you like to see featured on the album and why? Which cover do you think is better and why?

