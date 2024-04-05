Future & Metro Boomin's "WE DON'T TRUST YOU" On Pace For 130k Sales In Its Second Week

Last week, Future and Metro Boomin's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU skyrocketed to number one on the Hot 100. The album was teased by both artists for more than a year and the massive amount of fan anticipation paid off. Not only did they score a number-one debut for the album but it also marked the single highest sales week for any project in 2024 so far. Unsurprisingly, the project is headed for a strong second week as well.

After pushing more than 250k combined units last week, the pair will do more than half of that in week two. The album is expected to sell upwards of 130k in its second week, an incredibly impressive number. Despite the large sales number, it won't be enough to keep the album at number #1 on the Billboard 200. That's because Beyonce's new album COWBOY CARTER is set to hit the charts. The album is also expected to break the single-week sales record with new projections pushing higher than 400k first-week sales.

Read More: Future's New Lanvin Lab Clothing Line Is A "Tribute To Classic Streetwear"

Future & Metro Boomin's Second Week Sales

Fans of WE DON'T TRUST YOU got some exciting news earlier today. Future and Metro Boomin confirmed that they do in fact have another entire new album dropping soon. The follow-up project WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU is due out next week on April 12. Not much is known about the album yet but they released a trailer teasing the forthcoming project.

While WE DON'T TRUST YOU is likely to miss out on a second week at number one, the song "Like That" from the album is still projected to top the Hot 100 for a second week. It's currently expected to hold off Beyonce's single "TEXAS HOLD EM" to secure a second week at number one. What do you think of Future and Metro Boomin's WE DON'T TRUST YOU selling over 130k in its second week? Are you looking forward to their pair's second collaborative album of the year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Metro Boomin Details He & Future's Recording Process

[Via]