Future & Metro Boomin's "WE DON'T TRUST YOU" On Pace For 130k Sales In Its Second Week

It's expected to slot in behind Beyonce's new album on the Billboard 200.

BYLavender Alexandria
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Last week, Future and Metro Boomin's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU skyrocketed to number one on the Hot 100. The album was teased by both artists for more than a year and the massive amount of fan anticipation paid off. Not only did they score a number-one debut for the album but it also marked the single highest sales week for any project in 2024 so far. Unsurprisingly, the project is headed for a strong second week as well.

After pushing more than 250k combined units last week, the pair will do more than half of that in week two. The album is expected to sell upwards of 130k in its second week, an incredibly impressive number. Despite the large sales number, it won't be enough to keep the album at number #1 on the Billboard 200. That's because Beyonce's new album COWBOY CARTER is set to hit the charts. The album is also expected to break the single-week sales record with new projections pushing higher than 400k first-week sales.

Read More: Future's New Lanvin Lab Clothing Line Is A "Tribute To Classic Streetwear"

Future & Metro Boomin's Second Week Sales

Fans of WE DON'T TRUST YOU got some exciting news earlier today. Future and Metro Boomin confirmed that they do in fact have another entire new album dropping soon. The follow-up project WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU is due out next week on April 12. Not much is known about the album yet but they released a trailer teasing the forthcoming project.

While WE DON'T TRUST YOU is likely to miss out on a second week at number one, the song "Like That" from the album is still projected to top the Hot 100 for a second week. It's currently expected to hold off Beyonce's single "TEXAS HOLD EM" to secure a second week at number one. What do you think of Future and Metro Boomin's WE DON'T TRUST YOU selling over 130k in its second week? Are you looking forward to their pair's second collaborative album of the year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Metro Boomin Details He & Future's Recording Process

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GAMusicFuture, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Debuts At #1 On The Hot 100
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GAMusicFuture & Metro Boomin's "WE DON'T TRUST YOU" First Week Sales Projections Are In
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GAMusicFuture & Metro Boomin's "We Don't Like You" Debuts Atop Billboard 200
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GAMusicFuture & Metro Boomin Unleash First Trailer For New Album "We Still Don't Trust You"