"Like That" Survives Fury Of "COWBOY CARTER" Entries To Remain Atop Billboard Hot 100

March was clearly a massive month for hip-hop and rap adjacent artists. We received major releases from the likes of ScHoolboy Q, SiR, and Tierra Whack. However, the handful of names that dominated the month were Metro Boomin and Future, along with Beyonce. WE DON'T TRUST YOU and COWBOY CARTER raked in gargantuan first week sales numbers and hit songs. The big-ticket tracks from both have been "Like That" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," respectively. However, only one remains the king of the Billboard Hot 100 throne. For the second consecutive week, "Like That" will hold the top spot in the next update.

According to Billboard, the upcoming top 10 includes three entries from COWBOY CARTER with "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" vaulting back up to number two. The next highest is "II MOST WANTED" with Miley Cyrus at number six and the modern twist on "JOLENE" slotting in at seventh. On top of all this Beyonce's album is easily reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 200 heap. It sold a whopping 407,000 units, which is now the highest mark of the year but quite a substantial margin.

"Like That" Is Still Like That Two Weeks Later

However, Metro Boomin and Future are also scoring another record in the upper echelon. "Type S***," featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, will crack the 10th spot. Other R&B and hip-hop acts include Jack Harlow still doing well for himself with "Lovin On Me" at eight. Finally, Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)" is right behind it in ninth.

What are your thoughts on "Like That" staying at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 over any of Beyonce's tracks off COWBOY CARTER? Is this still the best track on WE DON'T TRUST YOU, why or why not? Are you surprised that it stayed on top of the chart? Are you still amped for We Still Don't Trust You? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding "Like That" and COWBOY CARTER. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

