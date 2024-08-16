Future & Metro Boomin Take A Victory Lap In Visuals For "Streets Made Me A King"

Pluto and Metro return with their third music video accompanying "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU".

Future and Metro Boomin continue to prove that they are one of the most inseparable duos in hip-hop. After assisting Mr. Hendrix on his R&B-flavored sister album HNDRXX, the superstar beat craft from St. Louis, MO took some time away from his Atlanta brother. In fact, the hiatus went from 2018 to the very end of 2022. Even on Metro's projects NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES and SAVAGE MODE II did Pluto appear. But when "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)"dropped at midnight, December 2, all was right with the world. The two trap icons were reunited and that would be the start to their rekindling. Since then, they have gone on to release a tandem of projects this year, both of which figure to be in rotation for many beyond 2024.

The most recent is WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, the April sequel to the March LP, WE DON'T TRUST YOU. Quite a bit of fans are coming around to the former, after a lot of them were quite let down initially. It makes sense considering the fact that the first of the two albums was more hype and dark. Of course, it's also got tracks such as "Like That", the title track, "Type S***", "WTFYM", and more. WSDTY sees more R&B and melodic cuts like the ones we got on HNDRXX seven years ago. However, to appease the masses Future and Metro gave us more aggressive cuts on disc two, such as the closing song, "Streets Made Me A King".

The braggadocious anthem about street life making Hendrix a star is a classic theme that fans eat up every time. It may not be one of the most popular cuts, but the track is a certified banger. For these albums, the Wonder Twins have put out a handful of music videos, and WSDTY is receiving its third. You can check them out taking a victory lap over the successes with the link below.

"Streets Made Me A King"- Future & Metro Boomin