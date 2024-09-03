Future Drops "Lil Demon" Snippet Ahead Of New Album "Mixtape Pluto"

He isn't wasting any time.

Future warned us. The rapper has been teasing Mixtape Pluto for months, but things kicked into high gear on September 2. Not only did Future confirm that the album was dropping soon, but he dropped a snippet to build up anticipation. Mixtape Pluto is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and the snippet that the rapper dropped, "Lil Demon," somehow boosted anticipation. It's everything fans would want from a back-to-basics Future.

The rapper dropped the snippet on Instagram, along with a brief glimpse of the accompanying music video. "Lil Demon" immediately sets apart from the melodic, R&B-leaning sound of Future's last album with Metro Boomin. It's gnarly, hard-hitting, and hypnotic. It sounds like DS2-era Pluto beamed in to the now, which is exactly what fans have been wanting. The beat is propulsive and bass-heavy. Future's bars are menacing largely because he delivers them with his trademark nonchalance. The music video evokes "Rotational," which is something Pluto shot back in 2015 but released for the album's tenth anniversary. It has a slicker aesthetic and bigger budget, of course, but it there's definitely a retro feel.

Future's Latest Teaser Is A Throwback To DS2

Southside confirmed that he was working on Mixtape Pluto back in May. The producer also played a pivotal role in the creation of DS2, and recounted its groundbreaking sound to Complex in 2020. "We were nervous because it was a new sound and a new swag," he explained. "We created a sound that we couldn't run from. It was undeniable. It was timeless music." Future also understands the importance of this mid-2010s, "Mixtape Pluto" era on his overall legacy.