Future Drops New Snippet And Official Album Trailer For "Mixtape Pluto"

Future knows he's sitting on a goldmine.

Future has done a great job of building up anticipation without dropping a single song. Instead of going the traditional single route, the rapper has decided to base his rollout on snippets. He's dropped three in the last week. One of which, includes a guest verse from longtime collaborator Travis Scott. All three of the snippets make good on the promise of the Mixtape Pluto title, however. Future is really bringing it all back to his legendary mid-2010s run. Now, we have a trailer to hold us over for a little while longer.

Future dropped the trailer on September 9. The 30-second video sees the rapper holed up in an L.A. hotel room. He looks pensive while overlapping voices and police sirens can be heard in the distance. Mixtape Pluto then takes over, and Future treats us to a snippet of a previously unheard (and untitled) song. Yes, it sounds great. The rapper poses alongside a group of women and a car, while bass-rattling beat for the song kicks in. Future definitely isn't pulling a fast one, here. He's expanded his sound a little bit with his Metro Boomin collabs, but Mixtape Pluto is for the day one fans.

Future's Album Is Allegedly Dropping This Month

Frustratingly, the trailer doesn't provide an official release date for the single or the album. The rumor is that Mixtape Pluto will drop September 13, which would mean within a week of the trailer's release. Some sources claimed to have seen at least ten tracks on the album, and that producers Southside and London on the Track handle the intro. The same outlets that present this, however, have also noted that these are unverified claims. Future is friendly with Playboi Carti, who is also rumored to drop in September. Carti is famous for his unpredictability, though, especially when it comes to release dates.