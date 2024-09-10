Future Drops New Snippet And Official Album Trailer For "Mixtape Pluto"

Basketball Weekend Takeover Hosted by Future &amp; Money Bag Yo
ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 05: Rapper Future attends Basketball Takeover Party at The Dome Atlanta on March 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams /Wireimage)
Future knows he's sitting on a goldmine.

Future has done a great job of building up anticipation without dropping a single song. Instead of going the traditional single route, the rapper has decided to base his rollout on snippets. He's dropped three in the last week. One of which, includes a guest verse from longtime collaborator Travis Scott. All three of the snippets make good on the promise of the Mixtape Pluto title, however. Future is really bringing it all back to his legendary mid-2010s run. Now, we have a trailer to hold us over for a little while longer.

Future dropped the trailer on September 9. The 30-second video sees the rapper holed up in an L.A. hotel room. He looks pensive while overlapping voices and police sirens can be heard in the distance. Mixtape Pluto then takes over, and Future treats us to a snippet of a previously unheard (and untitled) song. Yes, it sounds great. The rapper poses alongside a group of women and a car, while bass-rattling beat for the song kicks in. Future definitely isn't pulling a fast one, here. He's expanded his sound a little bit with his Metro Boomin collabs, but Mixtape Pluto is for the day one fans.

Future's Album Is Allegedly Dropping This Month

Frustratingly, the trailer doesn't provide an official release date for the single or the album. The rumor is that Mixtape Pluto will drop September 13, which would mean within a week of the trailer's release. Some sources claimed to have seen at least ten tracks on the album, and that producers Southside and London on the Track handle the intro. The same outlets that present this, however, have also noted that these are unverified claims. Future is friendly with Playboi Carti, who is also rumored to drop in September. Carti is famous for his unpredictability, though, especially when it comes to release dates.

There's also The Weeknd. The Canadian superstar is prepping the release of his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. He's even dropped a few album trailers of his own. Future, Playboi Carti and The Weeknd are all signed to UMG, so it would benefit the company if their respective releases were staggered. That may be part of the reason Future has yet to announce a proper release date. We'll see if the September 13 rumors prove to be true this Friday.

