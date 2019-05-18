better
- ViralFuture Versus Ludacris: Who Is Better? Twitter DebatesWhich influential and iconic Southern MC do you prefer?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSheck Wes Says Travis Scott's "UTOPIA" Is Better Than "ASTROWORLD"If there's anything as hype as "NO BYSTANDERS" on "UTOPIA," we're in for a treat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsMike Tyson Believes Psychedelics Would've Made Him A Better FighterThe boxing superstar believes that hallucinogens are more of a relaxant than a de-enhancement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCassidy Claims He Made Lil Wayne A Better RapperThe Philly MC doubled down on his earlier assessments that he shifted rap culture and inspired others to become more lyrically formidable.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMelle Mel Believes Busta Rhymes Is Better Than Jay-ZThe Furious Five member keeps dishing out hot rapper takes, and his latest is that Busta outperforms Hov as an MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentDeante' Hitchcock Reveals Four New Projects & Discusses Retirement PlansDeante' Hitchcock talks his debut album "BETTER," his penchant for freestyling, Dogecoin, and his bright future in the latest episode of HNHH's "On The Come Up."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsDeante' Hitchcock Releases Deluxe Version Of "Better" With New Features From Guapdad 4000, REASON, & MoreAtlanta rapper Deante' Hitchcock releases the deluxe edition of his debut studio album "BETTER" with additional features from REASON, Guapdad 4000, Kenny Mason, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDeante Hitchcock Weaves A Tale On "I Remember"Deante Hitchcock kicks off his debut album with the powerful and well-written introductory track "I Remember." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDeante Hitchcock Taps Young Nudy For "Attitude"Fresh off the release of his debut album "Better," Deante Hitchcock and Young Nudy link up for an absolute banger in "Attitude."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDeante Hitchcock's "Better" Features J.I.D. & Young NudyDeante Hitchcock announces his debut album "Better," featuring appearances from J.I.D, Young Nudy, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Insists His Album Is Better Than DaBaby's: "Change My Mind"Westside Gunn shared a meme asserting that his album, "Pray for Paris," is better than DaBaby's "Blame It On Baby."By Lynn S.
- Music VideosBeyonce Delivers Gorgeous Visuals For Extended “Spirit”+ “Bigger” VideoBeyonce stuns in the extended video offering.By Chantilly Post
- SportsKevin Durant Disputes Media's Suggestion That Warriors Are "Better Without Him"Kevin Durant sets the record straight.By Devin Ch
- SongsMac Ayres Returns On "Better"Mac Ayres returns with much-needed soul.By Milca P.