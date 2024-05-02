Lil Tjay Blows $500K On Watches After Birthday Arrest

Lil Tjay has wasted very little time in getting back to his life's exploits following his recent arrest in Miami... but just in case, he's got some new watches to keep track. Moreover, you may have already heard that authorities arrested him on a warrant at a Miami airport on Tuesday (April 30), which just so happened to be his 23rd birthday. After reportedly leaving on a $500 bond, the Bronx rapper got right back to business and invited Benny "The Jeweler" Nisanov on a private jet to but $500K in watches from him. "@liltjay SAID HE WANNA SPEND 500K FOR HIS BDAY!!..." The Jeweler captioned an IG post of them on their flight around Thursday (May 2). "23 YEARS YOUNG THIS HOW WE COMIN. RICHARD MILLE WHITE @bubbawatson AND SECOND #5980 BUSS DOWN PATEK WE OUTSIDE !!"

Furthermore, Lil Tjay had already flexed on the authorities by showing off his private jet after police released him from custody, so this is just adding onto all that. However, despite all this aftermath that he was able to document, it's still very unclear what happened with this arrest in the first place. Pretty much the only piece of tangible information out there was that authorities reportedly had a warrant. Little else emerged about this incident since, and it's unclear whether there will be any more info given past legal issues.

Lil Tjay & Benny "The Jeweler" Show Off $500K In Watches

Speaking of which, Lil Tjay has faced a couple of these throughout his career, including a January 2023 arrest in New York City due to gun possession. He was infamously supposed to record a music video with Ice Spice at the time. Later that year, NYPD also detained the now-23-year-old briefly on alleged and additional charges of reckless endangerment and obstructing governmental administration. 2024's been much more low-key for him apart from this arrest, bolstered mostly by singles like "Good Life."

Meanwhile, speaking of Ice Spice, there are rumors currently floating around that she cheated on her boyfriend and producer RiotUSA with Lil Tjay. These are based on claims from her alleged former best friend, which have gone viral on Twitter. Do you think that this is just hearsay or might there be another big headline about them in 2024? Let us know in the comments and check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates.

