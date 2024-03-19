Lil Tjay & Alex Pereira Spar, Rapper Knocks Down UFC Champion: Watch

We're able to witness unexpected celebrity link-ups all the time thanks to social media. The latest to go viral online is between rapper Lil Tjay and UFC Champion Alex Pereira, who found himself being put in his place by the young East Coast rhymer during a recent sparring session. On Monday (March 18), a video of Tjay and the athlete surfaced on @akademiks' page, showing the former full of energy and enthusiasm while taking shots at Pereria.

Just a few seconds into the clip, the Brazilian fighter falls to the floor, marking Tjay the winner after seemingly knocking out his competitor. Though the moment was impressive, not everyone is buying the video's validiity. "If you believe this s**t delete the app," one skeptic wrote. On the other hand, others commended the 22-year-old for his strategic movements. "When you hit the chin right, you going to sleep," they remarked. "Lil Tjay know what he doing 💪🏽💪🏽."

Alex Pereira and Lil Tjay Practice Together

Even if the whole thing was staged, hip-hop heads are still eager to see if Tjay will celebrate by walking Pereria out for his upcoming UFC 300 fight. "An event fitting for a mega walkout," one person declared, as Sportskeeda reports. "Alex out here doing side quests with rappers," and "We need to see more of hip-hop crossing over into MMA," other chimed in.

Besides the obvious work he's been putting in on getting his strength up, Lil Tjay also has big aspirations for his musical career. The New Yorker shared last month that he was hoping to make an appearance on Kanye West's Vultures 2 LP, and while that might not have come together as hoped, we might see him on the series' third installment, whenever that arrives. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

