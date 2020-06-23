Trollz
- MusicWack 100 Confirms He Is Tekashi 6ix9ine's Official ManagerIn a recent interview with Complex, Wack 100 confirmed that he is Tekashi 6ix9ine's official manager. He will now have full control over the artist's projects. By Brianna Lawson
- Tech6ix9ine NFT Project Deemed A Scam By Fans Who Bought InFans who purchased Tekashi 6ix9ine's NFT project claim the rapper scammed them.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersTaylor Swift Breaks 6ix9ine's Hot 100 Record With Stunning Fall From #1One of Tekashi 6ix9ine's most humiliating records has just been broken by Taylor Swift.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersNicki Minaj Steers 6ix9ine To Another Platinum PlaqueNicki Minaj's legendary presence carries 6ix9ine up the mountain for another platinum plaque, this time for "Trollz."By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersTravis Scott Could Beat 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's Stunningly Bad Billboard RecordTravis Scott is reportedly on pace to fall out of the Top 40 entirely with "FRANCHISE", replacing 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's historic record.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Talks "Trollz" Critics, Addresses Nicki Minaj Not Having Solo No. 1 RecordHe noted that he loves Nicki like a sister, but "Trollz" if his record, not hers.By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Disses Nicki Minaj Over 6ix9ine Collab: "She Might Not Have A Heart"Boosie Badazz is disappointed in Nicki Minaj for collaborating with Tekashi 6ix9ine, saying that she has a "lack of character" and questioning whether she has a heart.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Shows Off Baby Bump For The First Time Since Pregnancy RevealThe shorts gotta be comfy.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine Gives Inside Look At How He Made Music Videos On House Arrest6ix9ine took fans behind the scenes to show them how he managed to make record-breaking music videos while on house arrest.By Lynn S.
- Music6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's "TROLLZ" Falls From #1 In Record-Making Drop6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's collaboration, "TROLLZ," has reportedly experienced quite the fall from grace.By Rose Lilah
- MusicNicki Minaj Has A Message For All The "Trollz" HatersNicki Minaj offered up some words of wisdom in response to all the hate she's received for her "Trollz" collab with 6ix9ine.By Lynn S.
- GramEbro Questions 6ix9ine's "Trollz" Stream Numbers With This PhotoEbro shared Apple Music's top-streaming records, thus casting doubt on 6ix9ine.By Rose Lilah
- Beef6ix9ine & YK Osiris Fire Shots At Each Other After "TROLLZ" Hits #1Tekashi 6ix9ine and YK Osiris are now at odds. By Aron A.