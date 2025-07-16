In May of this year, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez was hit with a lawsuit by her daughter, Demoree Hadley. In the suit, Hadley alleges that she spent almost two weeks in a psychiatric facility for no good reason. She alleges that her mother orchestrated this by falsely accusing her of being suicidal and using drugs.

Furthermore, Hadley alleges that Perez used her "money, power and influence to tear apart" Hadley and her husband, "creating an enterprise of individuals to effectuate her plot... to essentially try to separate me from my husband and to falsely accuse him of domestic violence."

Perez reportedly denied the allegations in court, and Roc Nation secured a court order barring both Hadley and her husband from make public statements about the case.

Desiree Perez Lawsuit

(L-R) Lil Uzi Vert, Juan Perez, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft and Desiree Perez attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Now, however, Roc Nation alleges that Hadley violated this court order by sitting down with Tasha K for an interview and allowing it to be shared on her Instagram page. The company alleges that she “affirmatively violated this Court’s Special Order and publicize[d] an interview she gave about this case to further influence public perception,” per AllHipHop.

Hadley alleges that she didn't intentionally share the video, and that it only appeared on her Instagram account because Tasha K added her as a "collaborator." She says she removed it the same day. Roc Nation begs to differ, alleging that there's “no way it would appear on her account unless Demoree made that choice."