Roc Nation Wants Desiree Perez’s Daughter Held In Contempt Over Tasha K Interview

BY Caroline Fisher
Roc Nation Desiree Perez Daughter Contempt Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: COO at Roc Nation Desiree Perez accepts the Executive of the Year Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)
Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez's daughter Demoree Hadley sued her this May, alleging that she had her Baker Acted for no good reason.

In May of this year, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez was hit with a lawsuit by her daughter, Demoree Hadley. In the suit, Hadley alleges that she spent almost two weeks in a psychiatric facility for no good reason. She alleges that her mother orchestrated this by falsely accusing her of being suicidal and using drugs.

Furthermore, Hadley alleges that Perez used her "money, power and influence to tear apart" Hadley and her husband, "creating an enterprise of individuals to effectuate her plot... to essentially try to separate me from my husband and to falsely accuse him of domestic violence."

Perez reportedly denied the allegations in court, and Roc Nation secured a court order barring both Hadley and her husband from make public statements about the case.

Desiree Perez Lawsuit
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
(L-R) Lil Uzi Vert, Juan Perez, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft and Desiree Perez attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Now, however, Roc Nation alleges that Hadley violated this court order by sitting down with Tasha K for an interview and allowing it to be shared on her Instagram page. The company alleges that she “affirmatively violated this Court’s Special Order and publicize[d] an interview she gave about this case to further influence public perception,” per AllHipHop.

Hadley alleges that she didn't intentionally share the video, and that it only appeared on her Instagram account because Tasha K added her as a "collaborator." She says she removed it the same day. Roc Nation begs to differ, alleging that there's “no way it would appear on her account unless Demoree made that choice."

The company also alleges that Perez has received several threatening messages as a result of the interview. Roc Nation is asking the court to hold Hadley in contempt for allegedly violating the order. At the time of writing, the court has not yet ruled on the motion.

