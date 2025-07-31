This May, it was reported that Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez was sued by her daughter, Demoree Hadley. In the lawsuit, Hadley alleged that her mother used "unlawful means" to have her "falsely detained under Florida’s Baker Act and Marchman Act." Allegedly, she spent multiple weeks in mental health institutions for no legitimate reason. Hadley alleges that Perez pulled this off by falsely accusing her of being suicidal and using drugs.

Perez reportedly denied these allegations in court. Roc Nation also secured a court order barring both Hadley and her husband from speaking publicly about the case. Earlier this month, however, they alleged that Hadley violated this court order with a Tasha K interview.

According to the company, she allegedly “affirmatively violated this Court’s Special Order and publicize[d] an interview she gave about this case to further influence public perception.” Hadley claims she didn't share the video intentionally. Allegedly, it only appeared on her Instagram account because Tasha K added her as a "collaborator" on the post.

Desiree Perez Lawsuit

COO at Roc Nation Desiree Perez accepts the Executive of the Year Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)

Roc Nation was quick to fire back. They alleged that there is “no way it would appear on her account unless Demoree made that choice." Allegedly, Perez received several threatenening messages as a result of the interview.

Today (July 31), the two of them are expected to attend a hearing in Miami over the alleged gag order violation. Roc Nation intends to call multiple witnesses. This includes Alistair Thompson from Guidepost Solutions LLC and a Meta Platforms Inc. rep, per AllHipHop.

Hadley and her husband could also be asked to testify in order to verify the authenticity of the posts. Perez wants the court to issue a new order demanding that Hadley delete any posts related to the case and preventing her from posting about it in the future.