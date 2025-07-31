Desiree Perez To Face Daughter At Hearing About Alleged Gag Order Violation

BY Caroline Fisher 479 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Desiree Perez Daughter Hearing Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; on June 17, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez's daughter alleges that she was involuntarily committed to a mental health institution for no legitimate reason.

This May, it was reported that Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez was sued by her daughter, Demoree Hadley. In the lawsuit, Hadley alleged that her mother used "unlawful means" to have her "falsely detained under Florida’s Baker Act and Marchman Act." Allegedly, she spent multiple weeks in mental health institutions for no legitimate reason. Hadley alleges that Perez pulled this off by falsely accusing her of being suicidal and using drugs.

Perez reportedly denied these allegations in court. Roc Nation also secured a court order barring both Hadley and her husband from speaking publicly about the case. Earlier this month, however, they alleged that Hadley violated this court order with a Tasha K interview.

According to the company, she allegedly “affirmatively violated this Court’s Special Order and publicize[d] an interview she gave about this case to further influence public perception.” Hadley claims she didn't share the video intentionally. Allegedly, it only appeared on her Instagram account because Tasha K added her as a "collaborator" on the post.

Read More: Roc Nation Wants Desiree Perez’s Daughter Held In Contempt Over Tasha K Interview

Desiree Perez Lawsuit
Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music
COO at Roc Nation Desiree Perez accepts the Executive of the Year Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)

Roc Nation was quick to fire back. They alleged that there is “no way it would appear on her account unless Demoree made that choice." Allegedly, Perez received several threatenening messages as a result of the interview.

Today (July 31), the two of them are expected to attend a hearing in Miami over the alleged gag order violation. Roc Nation intends to call multiple witnesses. This includes Alistair Thompson from Guidepost Solutions LLC and a Meta Platforms Inc. rep, per AllHipHop.

Hadley and her husband could also be asked to testify in order to verify the authenticity of the posts. Perez wants the court to issue a new order demanding that Hadley delete any posts related to the case and preventing her from posting about it in the future.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Alleges Desiree Perez Was Behind Swatting Incidents During Scathing Rant

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Roc Nation Desiree Perez Daughter Contempt Hip Hop News Music Roc Nation Wants Desiree Perez’s Daughter Held In Contempt Over Tasha K Interview 13.6K
Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Sued Daughter Detainment Hip Hop News Music Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Denies Allegations In Daughter's Detainment Lawsuit 12.7K
Nicki Minaj Desiree Perez Swatting Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj Alleges Desiree Perez Was Behind Swatting Incidents During Scathing Rant 2.8K
Nicki Minaj Blasts Jay-Z Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj Blasts Jay-Z For Allegedly Sabotaging Her Behind The Scenes 2.9K
Comments 1